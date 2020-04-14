Three More Amazon Workers Who Raised Coronavirus Safety Concerns Have Been Fired, Reports Say
Amazon has fired three more employees who denounced conditions at its warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. The Washington Post reported late Monday that two of the fired workers were Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who are both members of the group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice. Amazon said it fired the workers for “repeatedly violating internal policies,” saying in a statement “We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies.” However, Cunningham said: “Because of how effective we’ve been in getting Amazon to take leadership in the climate crisis, they’ve wanted me gone for a while.” Separately, BuzzFeed News reported that Amazon fired at least one warehouse employee in Minnesota, Bashir Mohamed, who had been pushing for more cleaning to protect against the transmission of the coronavirus. Last month, Amazon fired Chris Smalls, a warehouse worker in Staten Island, after he raised concerns about working conditions.