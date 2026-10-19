HOLIDAY HAUL Amazon Marked Down Tons of Luxe Beauty Brands for Its Annual Holiday Beauty Event The retailer is marking down tons of premium beauty and grooming brands from now through Nov. 1. Amazon.

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With fall in full swing and the holidays on the horizon (how is it already almost November?!), now’s the perfect time to trade out your summer lineup for fall beauty essentials. Fall calls for richer moisturizers, moodier lip shades, and dewier finishes. It’s also the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday gifting list before the Black Friday chaos hits.

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Amazon brought back its annual Holiday Beauty Event (formerly dubbed Amazon Holiday Haul) for the sixth year this week, giving beauty lovers, bargain hunters, and holiday shoppers a chance to save on beauty staples before Black Friday season hits next month.

Whether you’re looking to invest in some premium skincare without draining your holiday gift funds, replenish your holy grail foundation, or treat your S.O. to a luxe cologne for the holidays (or just because!), Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Event has you covered.

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For the next couple of weeks, the e-tailer is marking down a mix of premium, masstige, and drugstore beauty products, including spendy beauty tech devices, wellness products, men’s grooming essentials, and fragrances.

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You’ll find tons of coveted items on major sale, from top brands like Laura Geller and Lancôme to Giorgio Armani and Medicube. Plus, plenty of gift-ready beauty sets are discounted by up to 30 percent.

The Holiday Beauty Event is live now through Sunday, Nov. 1, giving you plenty of time to score major savings before the Turkey Five rush begins. Unlike some of Amazon’s other deal events, you do not need to be a Prime member to score most of the deals (though Prime members get added perks like free, fast shipping).

Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals.

Amazon $ 180 Medicube Booster Pro X2 7 in 1 Glow Beauty Device If you've been looking to invest in a skincare device that combines multiple modalities in one sleek tool, Medicube’s Booster X2 is a great choice. This bestselling Korean beauty device features seven skin-enhancing modes and six intensity levels for a customized treatment with each use. It targets radiance, enlarged pores, fine lines, loss of elasticity, and dehydration, delivering visible results with just one treatment. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 23 Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation Formulated for skin over 40, this anti-aging powder foundation is an Amazon bestseller for a reason—its baked powder formula hydrates while still blurring the appearance of fine lines and texture. It gives skin a glow without leaving a greasy residue, and the buildable coverage creates a bespoke finish. Grab it now while it’s a whopping 40 percent off. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 20 Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Moisturizer and Makeup Primer This makeup artist-loved French pharmacy staple deserves every bit of hype it’s earned over the years. This multitasking, skin-plumping cream hydrates without leaving a greasy film, soothes irritation, and primes the skin for makeup like no other formula I've ever used. Fortunately, you don’t have to book a trip to Paris to get your hands on a tube now—and you can score one now for 20 percent off. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 60 Phyto Phytonovathrix Botanical Hair Loss Thinning Treatment Formulated for men, this hair-thinning serum helps improve density with a potent blend of ingredients, including amino acids, organic maca extract, and patented shiitake extract. Backed by hundreds of glowing reviews, this strengthening treatment offers a natural approach to combating shedding. Grab it while it’s 30 percent off. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 13 Kiko Milano Unlimited Double Touch Liquid Lipstick If you’re looking for a long-wearing lipstick that doesn't dry out your pout or emphasize fine lines, this underrated formula is about to become your new go-to. The dual formula delivers a comfortable matte lip color and a clear gloss, so you can add shine and volume or go velvet-matte. Every time I wear this lipstick (Fire Red is my favorite shade), I get compliments. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 86 Murad Target Wrinkles Gift Set This curated anti-aging gift set includes three of Murad's retinol-infused bestsellers for targeting fine lines and sagging skin: the Youth Renewal Retinol Face Serum, Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, and Retinol Night Cream. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 30 Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Liquid Highlighter I’m not usually a fan of highlighters (liquid or powder), but I use Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wand Liquid Highlighter almost every time I wear makeup. It gives your skin a subtle glow that looks like a beauty filter and, unlike many similar formulas on the market, it doesn’t emphasize fine lines, texture, or pores. Charlotte Tilbury rarely goes on sale, so grab a tube while it’s 30 percent off. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 200 Shark FlexStyle Air Multi-Style and Drying System Shark Beauty’s O.G. Flexstyle device is the one I reach for any time I style my hair. This multi-use hair tool delivers a salon-worthy blowout (even for those of us who suck at doing our own hair) in about 15 minutes. It’s the ultimate hack for procrastinators like me who wait until the last second to get ready. Plus, the air technology means no damage, breakage, or split ends. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 39 Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Natural Matte Foundation Makeup This cult-favorite foundation is the ultimate “second-skin” formula that hydrates without feeling overly emollient, blurs imperfections without caking or making them worse, and wears all day without creasing, settling into fine lines, or emphasizing texture. Find out what all of the hype is about while it’s 25 percent off. Shop Now Amazon

Amazon $ 66 Joico K-PAK Daily Reconstructing Shampoo & Conditioner If you’re experiencing bleach-induced bangs like me (aka breakage), add this 25 percent off shampoo-and-conditioner duo to your cart ASAP. Joico’s keratin-powered K-PAK Daily Reconstructing Shampoo and Conditioner targets damage from color treatments and heat styling by fortifying weak strands and restoring moisture. Shop Now Amazon

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