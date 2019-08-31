CHEAT SHEET
NO SHEET!
The Top-Selling Sheet Sets on Amazon Have Tens of Thousands of Positive Reviews and a Great Deal Today
It’s Labor Day and there are dozens of sales on mattresses and bedding at-large. To help you protect whatever investment you plan on making this weekend, Amazon is cutting up to 33% off the no.1 bestselling 4-piece sheet set: the Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set. And right now, you can get it for up to 33% off as part of the brand’s day-long sale. More than 59,000 reviewers leave the sheet set a 4.4-star average rating. The hypoallergenic sheets are comprised of high-grade microfiber that’s fade-, wrinkle-, and stain-resistant for durability. And you can get the sheets in various sizes and more than 40 colors to fit your own bedroom, no matter your aesthetic. This Labor Day, while you’re finally letting go of what you’ve saved up to upgrade your mattress, get it the sheets it deserves with a sale you deserve. | Get it on Amazon >
