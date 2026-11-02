CLOCKING OFF Ambulance Driver Ditches Patient and Ubers Home The patient, who was experiencing chest pain, was abandoned on the way to the Cleveland Clinic. Pavel_Chag/Getty Images # 3

An ambulance driver who got lost while driving a patient to a Cleveland hospital decided to abandon the patient and take an Uber home. The driver worked for the private ambulance company Lynx EMS, and was en route to the Cleveland Clinic when they ditched the journey. A local Cleveland EMS unit responded, treated the patient, and took them to the hospital. “Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate steps were taken to address the matter and ensure the patient’s well-being and care needs were addressed,” a spokesperson for Lynx EMS told local media. “We are continuing to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and will take appropriate action based on the findings of that review. As this involves personnel and patient related matters, we are unable to comment further.” The local rescue employees union posted, “We want to clarify it was NOT a Cleveland EMS ambulance, but rather a provider working on a private ambulance. Once that provider left, Cleveland EMS responded to the scene, administered care, and transported the patient to the hospital.”

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