American Airlines Passenger Tries to Wrench Door Open Mid-Flight
Fellow travelers rushed to restrain the man.
An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago was diverted to Phoenix early Wednesday after a passenger allegedly attempted to tamper with an aircraft door mid-flight. Flight 1494, which took off from San Diego, was flying near the Arizona-California border when the man reportedly left his seat, approached the front of the plane, and repeatedly ignored crew instructions to return. Phoenix police told ABC7 Chicago he attempted to manipulate an aircraft door before passengers and flight attendants intervened, restraining him with zip ties until the plane landed safely at around 1 a.m. Witness Sean Bennett described how several people helped subdue the man. “Several strong heroes took him down. We are safe,” Bennett wrote on Facebook. “It was remarkable how quickly everyone sprang into action to restrain this man and the flight attendants were remarkably orderly and calm,” he added. Police said the passenger suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported. The FBI was notified and will review police reports, and the FAA has launched an investigation.
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