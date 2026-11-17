HIGH-ALTITUDE HORROR American Airlines Pilot Shuts Down Engine in Mid-Air Emergency A Florida senator was among those on board. Mike Blake/REUTERS/Mike Blake # 1

An American Airlines pilot was forced to shut down an aircraft engine mid-flight after a terrifying mechanical emergency prompted an urgent Mayday call and an unexpected diversion to Orlando. Flight 496 had departed Tampa for Washington, D.C., on November 16 when the crew detected a problem with the left engine shortly after takeoff. An air traffic control recording captured the pilot declaring an emergency three times before confirming the engine would be switched off on the Boeing 737-800. “American 496, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday. We are declaring an emergency,” the pilot said in the recording. With 178 passengers aboard, the crew opted to divert to Orlando International Airport, citing its longer runways and American Airlines maintenance facilities. The aircraft landed safely at around 3 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which confirmed it would investigate the incident. Among those on board was Florida Sen. Ashley Moody, who was traveling to Washington for Senate votes. She caught another flight but arrived too late, missing the scheduled votes, she said in a statement.

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