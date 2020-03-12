American Airlines Pilot Tests Positive for Coronavirus
An American Airlines pilot based out of Texas tested positive for coronavirus, the airline announced on Thursday. “American’s Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots’ office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from the airline read. “We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures.” An airline official told CNN that risk for passengers is low. No information was provided about the pilot’s condition, or the conditions of the crew that worked with the pilot. This comes as at least 36 have died and over 1,200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. thus far.