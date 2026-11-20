MAYDAY! MAYDAY! American Airlines Plane Catches Fire Moments After Takeoff A pilot returned to the airport after another flight crew spotted flames shooting from an engine. Al Drago/Getty Images # 3

An American Airlines pilot declared a “mayday” and rushed back to the airport after another flight crew spotted flames shooting from one of the jet’s engines moments after takeoff. Flight 3230, an Airbus A319, departed Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday for Portland, Oregon, carrying 113 passengers and five crew members, according to The Travel. Seconds later, air traffic control radioed a chilling warning. “The SkyWest departing behind you said they saw flames coming out of one of your engines, and you might be leaking something,” the controller said in audio shared online. Reporting hydraulic issues, the pilot made a distress call. “Yes,” he said. “Mayday, mayday, mayday, we’re going to return to Sky Harbor.” The plane landed safely three minutes after being cleared and taxied to the gate under its own power. In a statement to the Daily Mail, an American Airlines spokesperson blamed a mechanical issue, insisted there was no evidence of a fire, and confirmed the aircraft was pulled for maintenance. “Customers deplaned normally and will re-depart this evening on a new aircraft,” the spokesperson said, adding that passengers finally took off again just before 9 p.m. local time.

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