American Airlines Plane Forced to Land After ‘Potty’ Emergency

A member of the group that kidnapped Patty Hearst in the 1970s has died. Bill Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, died at a San Francisco hospital last month after suffering a heart attack, his second wife, defense lawyer Rebecca Young, confirmed. He was 81 years old. Harris was a member of the far-left Symbionese Liberation Army. Along with his first wife, Emily Harris, he helped plot the group’s kidnapping of Hearst, a newspaper heiress, in 1974. Hearst went on to participate in a bank robbery with other members of the organization. She later insisted she had only joined the group out of fear that Harris and others would kill her if she did not, which Harris disputed. Hearst was convicted over the heist, but her sentence was later commuted before President Bill Clinton pardoned her. After serving eight years for Hearst’s kidnapping, Harris divorced his first wife, Emily, and went on to work as a private investigator. He married his second wife, Young, in 1988. They had two children together. In 2003, he was convicted in relation to the 1975 killing of a woman during a hold-up in Sacramento, and served another four years in prison.
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- 1Patty Hearst Kidnapper Dies at 81HEARST ATTACKThe Vietnam War veteran served roughly eight years in prison for kidnapping the newspaper heiress in the 1970s.
- 2American Airlines Flight Diverts After Toilet EmergencyTOILET TROUBLEThe plane should have had eight working toilets onboard.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set Is Built to Last DecadesONLY PANSThis 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.
- 3Rescuers Make Shock Find in Hunt for Hiker Days After FallALIVE!The elderly woman’s family reported her missing after she failed to return to work.
- 4R&B Legend Behind ’80s Hits Dies at 70FOR OLD TIME’S SAKEThe “You Are My Lady” singer revealed his struggle with chronic kidney disease in 2024.
Shop with ScoutedMy Favorite Depuffing Vibration Plate Is 20% Off Right Now SHAKE IT OFFVibration therapy offers a slew of wellness benefits. Find out what all the hype is about while Lifepro’s pro-level lineup is discounted up to 20 percent off.
- 5MAGA Pop Star Calls Out Member of Her Former Girl GroupDOLL DRAMAJessica Sutta says being left out of the reunion “broke my heart.”
- 6Former News Anchor Learns Fate Over Shock Halloween KillingHALLOWEEN HORRORAngelynn Mock had pleaded guilty to murdering her 80-year-old mother on Halloween 2025.
- 7‘Saved by the Bell’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedSECRET STRUGGLEDennis Haskins hid his diagnosis from close friends in his final years.
- 8Man Wearing ICE Agent Costume Arrested at Polling SiteFAFOAuthorities say the elaborate getup was purchased on Amazon.
Shop with ScoutedThis 20% Off Eye Gel Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark CirclesPRIME BIG DEAL DAYSIt has almost 25,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is on sale during Amazon’s fall Prime Day.
- 9U.S. Ally’s Spy Chief Arrested for TreasonTHE SPY WHO BLEW ITAugust Hanning led the BND foreign intelligence agency from 1998 to 2005.
- 10Oscar-Winning Star Dies at Home at 102Curtain CallA family representative confirmed the death of Eva Marie Saint.
American Airlines Plane Forced to Land After ‘Potty’ Emergency
An American Airlines flight from Madrid to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to New York after six of the Boeing 777’s eight toilets stopped working mid-flight. Flight 37 was carrying 287 people Tuesday when the crew decided the remaining two toilets were not enough for the transatlantic journey. As the plane approached JFK, the pilot told air traffic control: “We have only two potties operating on board.” The controller confirmed: “You said only two potties. Is that right?” “That’s affirmative,” the pilot replied. The crew declared “pan-pan,” signaling an urgent situation that is not life-threatening. The aircraft also had more than four hours of fuel remaining, leaving it above its normal landing weight. The plane landed safely at JFK, where it remained for more than three hours before continuing to Dallas, according to FlightAware. The cause of the lavatory failures remains unclear.
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Rescuers discovered that a 72-year-old hiker had astonishingly survived several days in the Northern California wilderness after falling roughly 100 feet down a steep embankment. Authorities say that Mary Beth Granbery, a resident of Mount Shasta, had suffered significant injuries, including a severe injury to her knee. She was also “nonverbal” and disoriented, showing signs of exposure. Granbery is understood to have left home on Sept. 28 for a camping trip and was expected back at work on Oct. 2. When she did not return, her family alerted authorities, who sent out a search-and-rescue team of about 25 people. The crew quickly found her camper van at a trailhead in Cabin Creek, Shasta County, on Saturday. They finally located her the following day. Due to difficult terrain, she was airlifted out of the basin where she had fallen before being taken to hospital. Authorities have not provided an update on Granbery’s condition but said information that her family provided was crucial in tracking her down.
Legendary singer Freddie Jackson has died just days after his 70th birthday. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but he had suffered from chronic kidney disease. Jackson, who received nominations for Best New Artist and Best R&B Vocal Performance for his hit single “You Are My Lady” at the 28th Grammy Awards in 1986, revealed his diagnosis in 2024. The “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)” hitmaker said then that “it’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference.” His family announced his death in a post on Instagram. “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” the statement read. “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”
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Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosted lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.
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Jessica Sutta, an original member of the Pussycat Dolls, has made it clear she isn’t happy with lead singer Nicole Scherzinger. As Scherzinger leads the slimmed-down trio, which includes Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, on a U.K. tour, Sutta told The Sun, “I’m not going to lip-sync Don’t Ya behind Nicole ever again.” She added, “When it first happened, it broke my heart.” Sutta, who left the group when it first broke up in 2010, isn’t the only original member cut from the core, with Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton also cut loose. Sutta criticized the Dolls’ downsize, telling The Sun the group was “better as a five,” even while admitting that “those three girls are killing it.” But her politics may have been the canary in the coal mine for her exit. Sutta told The Maverick Approach podcast in March that she believed her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is what made her a “liability.” On the podcast, she said, “I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA.” She also addressed critics calling her MAGA directly: “Yeah, I am. I triple down on it.” The Nashville-based singer is set to release a new record, SuttaPop, next year.
Angelynn Mock, 48, a former TV news anchor, has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death in their Wichita, Kansas, home on Halloween last year. Mock had pleaded guilty to the murder of her mother, Anita Avers, a marriage and family therapist, and will be eligible for parole after 25 years, according to People. Mock pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in August, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office confirmed at the time. A probable cause affidavit filed by a Wichita Police Department detective in November 2025 states that Mock had told 911 dispatchers that her mother had been trying to kill her, so she stabbed her in return, according to People. Mock’s legal team said there will be no appeal. Mock worked as an anchor at KTVI in St. Louis from 2011 to 2015 and also at KOKH in Oklahoma City. At the time of the killing, Mock was working in sales at a software company, according to the New York Post.
Dennis Haskins, best known for his role as Principal Richard Belding on Saved by the Bell, died from Parkinson’s disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ. His agent and close friend, Jay Schachter, called the death “a tragic loss,” telling TMZ that Haskins was a “great person” who “loved his fans.” The death certificate shows Haskins, 75, died on Sept. 27 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. Other significant conditions listed on the document include depression, hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Sarah Quinones, his ex-wife, told TMZ that he spent his final years in an assisted-living facility and stopped returning calls and texts from close friends in an effort to conceal his illnesses. Haskins made his name playing Belding on the Disney Channel’s Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988 before the show became NBC’s Saved by the Bell the following year. He didn’t abandon ship, staying with the franchise through Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which ran until 2000. He is survived by his son, Dustin.
A Florida man dressed as an ICE agent has been arrested and accused of intimidating voters at a polling site. Danilo Alves Silva, 46, was allegedly wearing a blue “ICE raid jacket,” a blue ICE hat, and a mask over his face when he was walking between polling sites for Brazilian nationals to vote in their home country’s presidential election at Miami-Dade College on Sunday. An arrest report obtained by ABC News said Silva interacted with people who were in fear of him “possibly deporting individuals.” Detectives and sheriff’s deputies at the polling site stepped in when Silva was confronted by a person with a camera about his outfit. He was arrested after cops said he failed to provide identification and allegedly admitted he was not actually a federal agent. Silva said he was a Brazilian voter and had worn the outfit, which he had allegedly purchased on Amazon, “so that I can come here to see people’s reactions,” according to a police report. He has also been accused of trying to bribe officers to release him as he was being transported to jail. He was charged with prohibited intimidation or suppression of voters, conspiracy to commit bribery, threatening a public servant to influence their performance, and unlawful use of a police badge or insignia, ABC reported.
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If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.”
A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
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Germany’s former intelligence chief August Hanning has been arrested on suspicion of espionage, attempted treason, and passing state secrets to a foreign intelligence service. Hanning, 80, led the BND foreign intelligence agency from 1998 to 2005 before becoming a senior official in the interior ministry. Prosecutors allege that, after leaving the BND, he obtained thousands of classified documents from former aide Manfred D., who was also arrested. Investigators say Manfred D. supplied Hanning with roughly 2,000 documents, many classified, in exchange for payment. The alleged transfers continued until at least 2022. Prosecutors also accuse Hanning of using the intelligence in private consulting work and passing political information to a representative of a foreign spy service. The country involved has not been disclosed. Police searched properties linked to both suspects, as well as sites in Berlin. Both are expected to appear before investigating judges.
Eva Marie Saint, the actress who took home an Academy Award for her memorable 1955 debut in On the Waterfront, has died at 102. Family representative Jeff Sanderson confirmed to the New York Times that she died in Los Angeles on Tuesday in her home. In the film, which also won Best Picture, Saint played Edie, the convent-educated love interest of Marlon Brando’s longshoreman. Director Elia Kazan handpicked her after her performance in Horton Foote’s 1953 play The Trip to Bountiful. Foote was captured by what he called her “ability to transmit an inner purity.” Kazan agreed, and that same quality made her his pick for Edie. When Saint accepted her Oscar, she was nine months pregnant and told the audience, “I’m so excited I may have the baby right here.” Two days later, her son was born. Despite her early success, Saint was focused on motherhood, opting to make only one movie a year while her children were growing up. But her career was far from over. Saint went on to play an elusive mystery woman opposite Cary Grant in North by Northwest. She also won an Emmy in 1990 for the NBC film People Like Us. She kept working into her later years, playing Superman’s foster mother, Martha Kent, in 2006’s Superman Returns. She married TV director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951. He died in 2016. She leaves behind two children, Darrell and Laurette. She also has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.