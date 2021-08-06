Allyson Felix Wins 10th Medal to Become Most Decorated Woman in Track History

Allyson Felix became the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history Friday when she won bronze in the 400m final in Tokyo. Appearing at her fifth straight Olympics, the 35-year-old American claimed her 10th Olympic medal, overtaking Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey. Felix, who has six Olympic golds in her collection, has now caught up with the American legend Carl Lewis in the overall medal count—and could overtake him in Saturday’s 4 x 400m relay. Defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the gold in a personal best of 38.46 seconds, ahead of Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who took silver.