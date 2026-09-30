HORRIFYING ‘American Idol’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife A jury found Caleb Flynn, 40, guilty of all nine charges. American Idol

A former American Idol hopeful who once gushed on national television about his love for his wife has been found guilty of murdering her. Caleb Flynn, 40, killed his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, at their home in Tipp City, Ohio, in February before staging the scene to look like an intruder was responsible. A jury found him guilty of all nine charges, including aggravated murder, murder, felony murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Jurors deliberated for about two hours. Flynn shook his head, sobbed, and wiped his nose as the verdict was read out, before officers handcuffed him and escorted him from the courtroom. He faces life in prison without parole, with sentencing set for Oct. 5. Prosecutors said Flynn wanted to frame a “faceless” intruder while preserving his relationship with his mistress, full custody of his two daughters, his role as a worship leader, and his job at his wife’s family business. His former mistress, Alleigha Botner, 24, testified that Flynn had written, “I just want her dead and gone,” and promised to divorce Ashley the day before her death on Feb. 16. Police found Ashley dead from two gunshot wounds after Flynn called 911 and reported, “Somebody broke into my home and shot my wife.” Investigators found no trace of an intruder fleeing the area, and the firearm was never found. Flynn appeared on American Idol 13 years ago and said on the show, “The thing that makes me unique, you know, I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She’s very, very pretty, just—woof, I love her.”

Ashley Flynn pictured in her obituary. Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

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