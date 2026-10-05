‘American Idol’ Contestant Learns Fate for Murdering Wife

Former American Idol hopeful Caleb Flynn has discovered what awaits him after a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife, whom he once gushed about on the singing competition television series.

The Ohio music pastor has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.

Flynn, 40, shot and killed his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, at their home in Tipp City, Ohio, in February. He staged a home invasion, then claimed she was killed by an intruder.

Ashley Flynn pictured in her obituary Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

It was revealed that the American Idol contestant had been cheating on Ashley with Alleigha Botner, whom he met as a 21-year-old intern at his church in 2022.

Ahead of his sentencing, Flynn told the courtroom, “I made vows to Ashley on our wedding day. I failed in those vows,” he said while crying. “I cannot apologize enough.”

While admitting to lying about some things, Flynn maintained his stance that he is innocent.

“As I stand here before God, who is my ultimate judge, I am not lying when I say I did not kill my wife,” he said.

“I’m sorry,” he said, addressing his two preteen daughters. “I want to be there for your most important moments. My heart breaks knowing I can’t.”

Ashley Flynn’s mother and brother-in-law read statements from the Flynn’s two daughters.

“How could you do such a thing?” one daughter wrote. “You chose to kill the only mother I ever had.”

The other daughter said she doesn’t plan on visiting her father.

“The least you can do is tell everyone you did it and receive your outcome,” she wrote.

Caleb Flynn gives an emotional statement before his sentencing. WLWT/YouTube

A jury found the musician guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence last week.

His former mistress, Botner, now 24, testified that Flynn had written, “I just want her dead and gone,” about his late wife.

Prosecutors revealed that the night before the murder, he texted Botner, “I choose you. I’m free. Actions will come tomorrow.”