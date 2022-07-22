‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized With Stroke

CHEAT SHEET
Frank Fritz, the original co-host of the hit reality TV show American Pickers, has suffered a stroke and is hospitalized, his former partner revealed Thursday. “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy,” Mike Wolfe wrote on Instagram. Wolfe and Fritz had a falling-out and Fritz did not return to the show last season. In his Instagram post, Wolfe wrote: “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”