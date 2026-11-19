XI NO EVIL American Reporter Kicked Out of Dictator Party for Asking Trump a Question The reporter asked an embarrassing question. Sergei Bobylyov/via REUTERS

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Chinese officials have barred a U.S. reporter from President Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for asking a question about the Nvidia espionage scandal.

The female Bloomberg reporter, who has not yet been named, was told she could not enter the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, after shouting a question at an earlier bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

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“President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?” the reporter asked.

Ahead of the summit, Trump had said that he did not plan to raise the issue with Xi.

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According to a White House pool report, Chinese officials had told reporters that it’s extremely rude to shout questions during the summit.

“A WH official said they pushed to have her reinstated but Chinese officials insisted she be excluded,” the report added.

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