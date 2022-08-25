American Troops Injured in Rocket Attacks on U.S. Bases in Syria
INCOMING
Three American soldiers were wounded in two separate rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Syria, the Pentagon said Wednesday. The assaults targeting installations housing U.S. troops—one called Conoco, and the other Green Village—left one service member with a minor injury before returning to duty, while two others were being evaluated after their “minor injuries” sustained in the blast, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. American forces responded to the attacks, deploying helicopters to destroy three vehicles and some of the equipment used to launch the rockets. “Initial assessments indicate that two or three suspected Iran-backed militants conducting one of the attacks were killed during the U.S. response,” the statement added. The rocket attacks came the day after U.S. forces carried out airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias inside Syria.