    American UN Investigator Killed in Democratic Republic of Congo

    Two UN experts and their interpreter have been found dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo after the group went missing this month. Michael Sharp, a U.S. citizen, Zaida Catalan, a Swedish national, and their Congolese interpreter, Betu Tshintela, were all killed, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement. Catalan’s body was found decapitated. Catalan and Sharp were in the region investigating large-scale human-rights violations, when the DRC announced March 13 that they had “fallen into the hands of unidentified negative forces.”

