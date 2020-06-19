Amy Klobuchar Tells Joe Biden to Pick a Woman of Color Instead of Her as Running Mate
Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said Thursday she was dropping out of the race to be picked as Joe Biden's running mate, saying she will instead advocate for a woman of color to be the Democratic party’s pick for the position. Speaking on MSNBC, she referenced the protests against police brutality that have swept the nation in recent weeks, beginning in Minneapolis after the alleged murder of George Floyd: “After what I’ve seen in my state, what I’ve seen across the country—This is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment. I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that this is the moment to put a woman of color on that ticket. There are so many incredibly qualified women, but if you want to heal this nation right now—my party, yes, but our nation—this is sure of a hell of a way to do it.”