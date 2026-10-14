'MY TWO BEST DECISIONS' Emmy-Winning Comedian Stuns in Swimsuit After 50-Lb. Weight Loss Her figure-sculpting swimwear racked up hundreds of compliments. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amy Schumer is highlighting her jaw-dropping weight-loss transformation in a high-end, figure-sculpting swimsuit.

The Emmy-winning comedian, actress, and mom posted a carousel of photos and videos from her family’s vacation in the Turks and Caicos on Instagram.

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Schumer shares a 7-year-old son, Gene David Fischer, with her ex-husband Chris Fischer, 46, whom she filed for divorce from in January.

Amy Schumer and her then-husband, Chris Fischer, attend the "Room To Move" premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 11, 2025, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

“Our family had the time of our lives at @beachesresorts in Turks and Caicos,” Schumer, 45, said in the Oct. 13 post.

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“Two best decisions of my life are becoming a mom and getting certified to dive by @paditv. If you’re like me and have always wanted to dive, don’t wait! Bathing suit from @ta3. Thanks to super Mario and Sheldon and the amazing staff of @beachesresorts.”

Amy Schumer looks healthy and radiant in a sculpting one-piece swimsuit by TA3. Amy Schumer/Instagram

In some of the photos, she poses in a rose-and-thorns patterned beige one-piece swimsuit by TA3, a figure-sculpting fashion brand.

Amy Schumer poses in a rose-and-thorn-pattern one-piece swimsuit while on vacation. Amy Schumer/Instagram

The Trainwreck actress exuded laid-back confidence in the swimsuit, which features built-in push-up pads, contour body seaming, and a corset that cinches the waist.

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The brand reshared some of the photos in an Oct. 14 Instagram post, captioning it, “Amy Schumer looking like a bombshell in our Bombshell!”

Amy Schumer showed off her stunning figure in a floral one-piece swimsuit by TA3. Amy Schumer/Instagram

Friends and fans of Schumer also commented on how stunning she looked, and the post garnered more than 20,000 likes.

“OK, hottie! So happy for you, Amy,” commented Vanderpump Rules’ Billie Lee, while Knocked Up actress Leslie Mann called her a “babe.”

Friends and fans of comedian Amy Schumer commented on how stunning she looked in a carousel post showing photos and videos from her vacation. Instagram

“Hot mom alert,” added Amanda, a mid-life content creator with more than 43,000 followers.

The I Feel Pretty star has been open about getting liposuction and trying weight-loss drugs, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, to shed about 50 pounds.

In a January 2025 interview with Howard Stern, the comedian admitted that taking Ozempic left her “bedridden.”

Two months later, she told her 12 million Instagram followers that she had started taking Mounjaro, a dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, and was “having a really good experience” on it.

Amy Schumer poses on the red carpet at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. John Shearer/Getty Images

In December, Schumer shared a now-deleted Instagram Reel in which she spoke candidly about her weight-loss journey and her Cushing syndrome diagnosis.

The symptoms of Cushing syndrome, which stems from having too much cortisol in the body for an extended period, include a “fatty hump” between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin.

It can also cause high blood pressure, bone loss, and occasionally type 2 diabetes.

Amy Schumer is seen in Midtown, New York City, on October 28, 2025. Raymond Hall/GC Images

“I didn’t lose 30 pounds; I lost 50. Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive,” Schumer said.

“Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost weight,” she added.

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