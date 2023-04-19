Airline Glitch Lets Travelers Fly Business Class Between New York and Asia for $550
CLEAR FOR TAKEOFF
Some air passengers have scooped the deal of a lifetime by securing business class flights between Southeast Asia and the U.S. for as little as $550. A currency conversion error on the Vietnam website of Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) meant tickets were going for thousands of dollars less than usual. Most of the deals were for trips starting in Indonesia traveling through Japan and then onto New York, with return legs available into several airports in Southeast Asia, including Bali and Singapore. ANA says it will honor the bargain fares, but those who only reserved their discounted tickets will have to pay a “just price.” The airline added that it is “currently investigating the cause of the bug and the size of its damage.” One person told the South China Morning Post they’d got a business class round trip from Indonesia to Hawaii for $550 during the frenzy. The same trip is now being sold for $8,200.