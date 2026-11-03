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Massive Ancient Secret Spotted Beneath Egypt From Space

The buried structure is larger than a football field.

Scientists have discovered a giant, 2,600-year-old structure buried in the Nile Delta using satellite radar technology.

Abouarab et al., Acta Geophysica

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Scientists have discovered a giant, 2,600-year-old structure buried in the Nile Delta using satellite radar technology. According to People, the complex, which measures 420 feet long and 203 feet wide, was found beneath the ancient city of Buto, about 85 miles northwest of Cairo. Archaeologists had studied Buto for years, but hadn’t been able to reach the site’s deeper layers. Using microwave signals, researchers identified a large oval-shaped structure buried beneath one of the site’s larger mounds. Closer to the surface, they found a mudbrick structure possibly dating back to 688 B.C., along with Egyptian and Roman debris. “The results of this study demonstrate the effectiveness of combining geophysical measurements and remote sensing data, which gave a very accurate vision in detecting buried settlements in a complex region,” the scientists wrote. People reports that the team is planning to return to the site and probe even deeper.

Read it at People

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