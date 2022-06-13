Bay Area Councilman’s Skull Smashed in Apparent Hate Crime

Two young men in hoodies allegedly dropped a cement block on the head of Bay Area city council member Anders Fung as he hiked with his family on Saturday, injuring his neck and leaving a deep gash in his skull.

The attack was due to his ethnicity, he said Sunday. He is Millbrae city council’s first Chinese immigrant elected official.

Fund recounted the horrific attack in a Facebook post, including of the cement block with his blood on it. “We went out to Lands End for a little family hiking; it’s a beautiful place,” Fung told the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday. “Then this big concrete block landed on my head and I instantly fell to the ground.”

The assailants then fled, but not before Fung’s wife took photos of them. When his wife and two children started yelling at the men, they replied with middle fingers. “When my family confronted the perpetrators demanding them to stop, one of them gave my family an obscene hand gesture,” Fung wrote in the post. The men then ran off and have not been apprehended or identified.

Fung’s injuries included a cervical disc herniation and six metal stitches to clamp back together his scalp. Fund has represented his council since 2020. San Francisco police are investigating the incident.

Rising anti-Asian hate crimes in the San Francisco Bay area have led to a number of political moves in recent weeks.

Last Tuesday, San Francisco’s District Attorney Chesa Boudin was ousted in a recall vote fed by Asian American groups who protested against the reformist, who called the murder of an 84-year-old Thai immigrant the result of a “temper tantrum” and declined to charge the perpetrator with hate-crime charges.

“We’re tired of having attacks on our seniors dismissed, delegitimized, ignored,” the Asian Pacific Democratic Club tweeted. “It’s not progressive or Democratic to talk at, instead of listen to, communities of color.”