Andrew Cuomo, Swaddled in a Blanket, Gets Paparazzi Treatment Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing mounting allegations of sexual harassment from former female aides, got the paparazzi treatment Friday. Spreading a beige shawl across his shoulders, the top official in New York could be seen in a series of Reuters photos strolling through the grounds of the state’s executive mansion with his Husky and taking calls. A day earlier, a new allegation of groping surfaced, which has since been referred to police. Top Democrats in both the state and federal legislatures on Friday urged Cuomo to resign. He has defied those calls, however, vowing not to bow to “cancel culture.”