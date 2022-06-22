Former Florida Guv Candidate Andrew Gillum Is Indicted for Fraud

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who lost to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018, is facing a federal indictment for alleged fraud in connection with his campaign.

Both Gillum and one of his top advisers, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, will be charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and making false statements. They’re set to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

“The Indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2019, defendants Gillum and Lettman-Hicks conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

“The Indictment further alleges the defendants used third parties to divert a portion of those funds to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, who then fraudulently provided the funds, disguised as payroll payments, to Gillum for his personal use.”

In a statement to NBC News, Gillum insisted the charges were “political.”

“I have spent the last 20 years of my life in public service and continue to fight for the people,” he said.

“Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power. There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.”

The Democratic Party cut ties with Lettman-Hicks in 2019, after a federal subpoena requested documents related to Gillum’s campaign and her PR firm P&P Communications.