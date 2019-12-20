CHEAT SHEET
    Andrew Yang Snaps at Debate Moderator Judy Woodruff for Confusing Him With Tom Steyer

    'I'M OVER HERE!'

    Justin Baragona

    Contributor

    At the top of Thursday night’s Democratic primary debate, PBS anchor Judy Woodruff inexplicably confused billionaire businessman Tom Steyer entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

    While attempting to ask Steyer a question, Woodruff addressed him as “Mr. Yang.” On the other side of the stage, Yang—who has regularly received the least amount of speaking time at the debates—yelled “I’m over here!” while loudly clapping his hands to get her attention.

    “I’m sorry. Mr. Steyer,” Woodruff corrected herself. “I’m sorry.” Woodruff would then direct the next question to Yang.