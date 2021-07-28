‘Shit Happens’: Andy Murray Bows Out, All but Admits His Olympic Career Is Over

Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him after bowing out of his fourth Olympic Games, telling fans on Twitter: “I wish it could have gone a little better but shit happens.” The British veteran won the Olympic singles titles in London and Rio but dropped out of the Tokyo singles because of a thigh injury. He paired up with Joe Salisbury in the men’s doubles and the pair looked to be in medal contention when they took a 6-4, 4-2 lead over Ivan Dodig and Marin Cilic of Croatia in Wednesday’s quarterfinals—only for the Croats to fight back to win in four. Murray, 34, who has twice had hip surgery and won his last major five years ago, said the Olympics had given him “some of the best memories of my life,” but couldn’t quite bring himself to admit that his Olympic journey was over.
