GOODBYE, L.A. Angelina Jolie’s New Estate Location Revealed The Hollywood actress is moving to the East Coast. THOMAS SAMSON/Thomas Samson, Getty Images # 3

Angelina Jolie is fleeing Los Angeles and her ex, Brad Pitt, and is headed to Connecticut. The Oscar-winning actress sold her 11,000-square-foot L.A. mansion for $24.75 million after originally listing it for $29.85 million. Jolie, 51, purchased the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in 2017, after splitting from Pitt, 62, which was once home to legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille. The Maleficent actress has long said she was only staying in L.A. to be close to family. “I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave,” Jolie told the Hollywood Reporter in 2024. She kept her word. Jolie and Pitt have six children, three adopted and three biological. Their youngest, biological twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 in July. She had previously implied she would move abroad after leaving California, telling reporters earlier this year that while she still “loves” America, she no longer “recognize[s]” it the way she once did. Jolie also owns property in Manhattan and in Cambodia.

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