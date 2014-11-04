Angry Youths Riot in Zambia Capital

CHEAT SHEET
Supporters of Zambia's long-ruling Patriotic Front rioted in several locations in the capital, Lusaka, apparently angered by news that Acting President Guy Scott had sacked Edgar Lungu, secretary-general of the political party. Eyewitnesses said young PF supporters attacked bystanders and randomly destroyed property at places such as the University of Zambia and the National Institute of Public Administration. Several people were injured and police, some using tear gas, were deployed to handle the protests. Scott became sub-Saharan Africa's first white head of state since apartheid when he replaced President Michael Sata, who died in London on October 28.