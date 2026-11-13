GONE TOO SOON Animator-Director Dies in Los Angeles Home at 48 The 48-year-old helped shape hit adult animated series including “BoJack Horseman” and “F Is for Family.” Handout # 7

A television producer and animator behind several adult animated comedies has died following a brief battle with brain cancer. Canadian director Michael John Roberts died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home at age 48 after fighting glioblastoma. Best known for directing episodes and the Season 2 opening sequence of Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, Roberts also co-produced Comedy Central’s TripTank, directed episodes of Bill Burr’s F Is for Family, and served as supervising director on the first season of TBS’ Final Space. “Although his illness came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short, it cannot define the man he was,” his obituary read. “His life is better remembered through what he created, the conversations he inspired, the friendships he nurtured and the love he gave so freely to those closest to him.” His family skipped traditional tributes, asking loved ones in lieu of flowers to “save your money and buy a cool car, that’s what Michael would have wanted.” Roberts began his career on children’s shows like The Hoobs and Angela Anaconda, later returning to family programming as an executive producer on Netflix’s Hot Wheels Let’s Race and director on MrBeast Lab. He is survived by his wife, actress Bree Williamson, their son McGreggor, and his sister Jane Roberts.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register