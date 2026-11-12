Star of Hit CBS Comedy Series Dies at 62
Anthony Clark starred in “Yes, Dear” for six seasons.
Comedian and actor Anthony Clark, star of the 2000s CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, died Tuesday at 62. He died from complications related to pneumonia, according to Deadline. Clark’s death was announced by his Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley in a social media post on Wednesday. “Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” O’Malley wrote. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows… He was so unique—one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.” Clark’s stand-up career launched with an HBO comedy special in 1995 hosted by Garry Shandling and featuring Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. He landed parts in films including The Thing Called Love, alongside River Phoenix, and The Rock, as well as a recurring role on Ellen. He played Greg Warner on Yes, Dear from 2000 to 2006, and later hosted NBC’s Last Comic Standing.
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