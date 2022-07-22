A 23-year-old gunned down three campers at an Iowa state park early Friday morning before fatally shooting himself nearby, authorities say.

Anthony Orlando Sherwin, of Nebraska, was identified by the Iowa Department of Public Safety as the shooter, accused of killing three people at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground—a popular attraction in Iowa that draws 300,000 visitors annually.

Sherwin is accused of then heading just west of the park to take his own life, the department said in a brief media release.

Though authorities didn’t say what Sherwin’s relationship was to the victims, it implied he was camping along with the trio before shots rang out. Once responding officers found three dead bodies at the campground, they “found that a camper was unaccounted for,” the release said.

A potential motive has not been released, nor have the identities of the other campers killed.

Authorities said Tuesday that the park, which claims to feature the most caves in all of Iowa, is closed to the public while the investigation is underway.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement she was “horrified” by the shooting and “devastated by the loss of three innocent lives.”

“As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene,” she wrote on Twitter. “We ask Iowans to do the same.”

Camp Shalom, a Christian summer camp, had children staying near where the shooting broke out. The kids was evacuated, organizers wrote in a Facebook post, with no attendees injured.

“There was an emergency situation this morning at the Maquoketa Caves,” the post said. “We evacuated camp as soon as we learned about it. All campers and staff are safe and accounted for in town at Little Bear Park.”