THE PARTY’S OVER Scaramucci Says Trump Secretly Knows Brutal Truth Donald Trump’s former communications director says the president knows what is coming.

President Donald Trump knows Republicans are heading for a crushing midterm defeat, according to his former communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

“I think the president’s going to get trounced, by the way, and I think he knows he’s going to get trounced,” Scaramucci told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe on Tuesday.

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Scaramucci spent just 10 days as White House communications director during Trump’s first term in 2017. His prediction comes as polls point to mounting trouble for Republicans, with the midterms widely seen as a verdict on the president’s record.

Democrats need to gain four seats in both the House and Senate to seize control of Congress. Polls suggest they are well placed to take the House, while prediction markets have put their chances of winning the Senate at roughly three in four.

Anthony Scaramucci lasted less than two weeks in Trump’s White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Democrats also hold an advantage of around nine points in the generic congressional ballot, according to RealClearPolling. Republican candidates are trailing in several traditionally conservative states, including Texas, South Carolina, Ohio, Iowa and Kansas.

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According to Scaramucci, that is simply because “people are not happy” with Trump.

“You have one vote. You have one customer relations survey that you can do on the American president—that’s at the midterms, and people are not happy,” he said.

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“He promised affordability, he promised no more forever wars, he promised transparency on the Epstein files,” Scaramucci said on Tuesday. “He didn’t deliver on any of that stuff, and so there’s a lot of people inside MAGA that are now also breaking from him.”

Trump and Republicans have lost ground since the president launched his war on Iran in February.

The war has sent fuel prices soaring, despite Trump’s assurances that the spike would be temporary. Nine months into the conflict, Americans are still paying an average of $4.15 a gallon for gasoline and $6.29 for diesel, according to AAA.

Trump’s approval rating has meanwhile fallen into the low 30s, its lowest level on record.

“Wars are very bad for business,” Scaramucci told CNBC. “They’re not great for the stock market.”

Trump's approval rating has sunk to one of the lowest in history. Eric Lee/REUTERS

With the GOP staring down a potential electoral drubbing, Scaramucci warned that the party faces a reckoning on two fronts: a wave of Democratic investigations into Trump’s administration and an all-out civil war over its future.

“If he gets trounced here, there will be bicameral investigations that will be the main show,” he said, warning that Democrats would waste little time digging into the administration’s affairs.

“There’s a lot of things that’s going on in the administration that the Democrats are going to want to uncover,” he said.

But the fallout could be just as brutal inside the GOP. Scaramucci predicted a party civil war over whether Republicans should remain loyal to Trump or finally carve out an identity beyond him.

“The Republicans, in my mind, I think there’ll be a great intellectual civil war. The Republicans are going to have to reconcile where do they want to go. It’s no longer the party of Ronald Reagan, certainly not the party of George W. Bush, but is it the party of Donald Trump after he leaves the stage?” he said.

“There’ll be DNA elements of MAGA in the next presidential candidate for sure, because looming large over that presidential candidate will be Donald Trump and several hundred million dollars of his PAC money, and so they’re not going to want to get too far away from him in 2028. So there will be elements of MAGA, but I also think there’ll be a civil war in that party,” he added.

In response, White House spokesman Davis Ingle called Scaramucci a “moron.”

“Anthony Scaramucci is a moron who has no idea what he’s talking about. He makes lightweights look credible,” he told the Daily Beast.

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