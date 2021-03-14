Anti-Coup Protester Shot in Head Among Latest Victims of Myanmar Military
STOP THE MAYHEM
At least two more people were killed by Myanmar security forces in anti-coup demonstrations across the country on Sunday. One man was shot in the head and another in the abdomen, according to the Associated Press. The military has been battling civilian demonstrators since last month’s military coup which ousted the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi late last year. The death toll since the military coup is officially 70, including seven people who were killed Saturday. Calls for a revolution to overthrow the military rule have been gaining traction with the Mahn Win Khaing Than, the acting vice president of the shadow government in hiding, saying Saturday, “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close.”