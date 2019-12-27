Antonio Brown Working Out for Saints Amid Sexual-Assault Probe: Report
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly in New Orleans on Friday working out for the Saints, but it is unclear whether they plan to sign him. Brown posted a picture of his workout waiver on social media on Friday but later deleted it. The Saints are reportedly also working out a group of receivers along with Brown, including Maurice Harris, formerly of the Washington Redskins. Brown, 31, is under investigation after his former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit alleging that Brown sexually assaulted her multiple times. He was also accused of sexual assault by an artist who was working in his home in 2017. He has denied all accusations.
The NFL released a statement in September saying that Brown would not be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list—which would exclude him from practicing or attending games—but would allow him to work out and be present for meetings. However, “if he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation,” the league added. “Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.” Brown, who is allegedly seeking over $39 million in lost salary, was released by the Patriots in September, just 11 days after the team signed him.