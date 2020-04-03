CHEAT SHEET
    Anyone Expected to Get Close to Trump or Pence Will be Given a Coronavirus Test

    BETTER LATE THAN NEVER?

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    Anyone who’s expected to get near President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will have to undergo a test for the coronavirus, the White House told reporters on Friday. This is being taken “to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers“ and “limit inadvertent transmission,” the White House said. Trump has undergone two tests for the deadly virus; both came back negative. In recent weeks, he has come into close proximity with officials who later tested positive for COVID-19, including Fabio Wajngarten, a top communications aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

