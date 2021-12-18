Appeals Court OKs Biden’s Vax Mandate for Big Businesses
A SAFER WORKPLACE
The White House’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees is back in business. A federal appeals court in Cincinnati reinstated the rule Friday, one that mandates the vaccine (or weekly testing) through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. In its order, the panel cited the need to protect employees from COVID. “The record establishes that Covid-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of American workers to their jobs,” Judge Jane B. Stranch wrote, according to The New York Times. “To protect workers, OSHA can and must be able to respond to dangers as they evolve.” The White House praised the decision, citing the ever-expanding Omicron variant, while other labor groups who opposed the mandate said they would consider their legal options.