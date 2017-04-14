CHEAT SHEET
    Apple Cleared to Test Self-Driving Cars

    THE FUTURE

    Yuya Shino/Reuters

    Apple has been granted permission to begin testing software for self-driving cars in California. The Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday approved Apple’s application to test the autonomous vehicle software on public roads with its existing cars, according to Bloomberg. The cars are required to have an individual behind the wheel during testing. The company filed paperwork with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for proper safety procedures.

    Read it at Bloomberg
