OH SNAP Apple’s New $2,000 iPhone Keeps Cracking The company’s first foray into the foldable phone market is off to a rocky start. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz # 1

Apple’s first-ever foldable phone is drawing complaints just four days after hitting shelves. The iPhone Duo went on sale Friday with a starting price of $2,000—the most Apple has ever charged for a phone. It quickly sold out in stores and on the company’s website, with official backorders stretching into January 2027. Hours later, customers began to share images of damaged screens, white bars of light, and faulty hinges on social media. “Didn’t even make it through setup,” one wrote in a Reddit post. Several users told The Wall Street Journal they heard audible “cracks” or “pops” when opening their brand-new devices, and one described his phone’s display as looking “wavy.” An Apple spokesperson told the Journal that the company is aware of an issue affecting the display on “a small number” of phones and will replace broken devices.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register