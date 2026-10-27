 Skip to main content
OH SNAP

Apple’s New $2,000 iPhone Keeps Cracking

The company’s first foray into the foldable phone market is off to a rocky start.

Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo phone is displayed on the launch day at the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Apple’s first-ever foldable phone is drawing complaints just four days after hitting shelves. The iPhone Duo went on sale Friday with a starting price of $2,000—the most Apple has ever charged for a phone. It quickly sold out in stores and on the company’s website, with official backorders stretching into January 2027. Hours later, customers began to share images of damaged screens, white bars of light, and faulty hinges on social media. “Didn’t even make it through setup,” one wrote in a Reddit post. Several users told The Wall Street Journal they heard audible “cracks” or “pops” when opening their brand-new devices, and one described his phone’s display as looking “wavy.” An Apple spokesperson told the Journal that the company is aware of an issue affecting the display on “a small number” of phones and will replace broken devices.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

CHEAT SHEET

Apple’s New $2,000 iPhone Keeps Cracking

Walmart Shopper Files Lawsuit Over Shrimp Scrimping

Judge Issues Surprising Decision in Russell Brand Case

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Take Legal Action Against Band

Christina Applegate Reveals Devastating Health Update

Killer Eye-Bleeding Virus Outbreak Hits Grim Milestone

SEE MORE CHEATS