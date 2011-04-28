Apple Finally Releases White iPhone 4

CHEAT SHEET
Now you can have your location stored in two different colors: Apple will finally begin selling its white iPhone 4 on Thursday, nearly a year after the device was originally supposed to go on sale. Steve Jobs, meanwhile, addressed privacy concerns over the revelation that iPhones were storing users’ locations. “We haven’t been tracking anybody,” Jobs tells The New York Times. “Never have. Never will.” Apple had admitted that it was a mistake to store locations on each device and will release a software update to reduce the “location cache” to seven days and stop backing it up on to users’ computers.