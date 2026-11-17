CORE MELTDOWN Apple Hit by Major Outage as Tech Chaos Spreads Apple users have reported widespread outages, joining other major institutions that have seen outages in recent days. Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Apple users have reported widespread outages, as the U.S. reels from inexplicable outages across major industries and institutions.

Users reported failures with several offerings from the tech giant, including iCloud sign-in failures, App Store download errors, and Apple Pay disruptions.

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Some users also reported being signed out of their Apple accounts unprompted and unable to sign back in.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple CEO John Ternus took over the company from Tim Cook earlier this year. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Apple joins several major industries that have seen widespread disruptions over the last week.

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On Thursday, a Microsoft outage left Americans locked out of crucial work tools, and the problems continued into Friday. Also on Friday, air travel ground to a screeching halt after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop. And on Monday, major U.S. banks, as well as United Airlines, reported widespread outages.

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A top-secret network used by the NSA also went dark on Tuesday.

Officials within the Trump administration have offered little information on why major institutions are suddenly going down in rapid succession.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, wearing no shirt, offered conflicting explantions on the FAA groundstop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

During a disastrous press conference on the FAA outage Friday evening, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who wore just a quarter-zip with no undershirt, and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin offered conflicting explanations as to why the FAA had to ground all flights.

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Mullin offered little assurance as he told reporters the event “wasn’t another 9/11″ and Duffy tied the matter to a lack of funding, as he demanded $50 billion from Congress on top of the $12.5 billion he was allocated in 2025 for aviation upgrades.

When pressed on outages now affecting the private sector, Mullin has struggled to answer. In head-scratching remarks on Fox News Monday, Mullin cited “one guy in the tech industry” who told him AI could be responsible for Monday’s disruptions to systems at several large banks and United Airlines.

The president hasn't shown much concern throughout the ordeal. Eric Lee/REUTERS

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has shrugged off the outages now plaguing American society, saying things like this just happen.

“It’s like when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money,” he said Tuesday. “Things like that happen. It’s fine.”

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