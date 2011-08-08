Arab League Turns on Assad's Regime

For the first time since the Syrian uprising began in mid-March, the Arab world appears to be turning its back on Assad's regime. Saudi Arabia publicly flexed its muscle Monday, recalling its Syrian ambassador and calling on the Syrian government to quit its crackdown on dissent. “What is happening in Syria is not acceptable for Saudi Arabia," King Abdullah said in a written statement. "Syria should think wisely before it's too late and issue and enact reforms that are not merely promises but actual reforms.” The Arab League has called for an "immediate" halt to military action against protesters amid concern that more rebels were taking up arms. Meanwhile, the Syrian Army resumed shelling on Monday in the city of Deir al-Zour. At least 50 people died Sunday when tanks fired on the city.
