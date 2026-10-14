LOST AND FOUND Archaeologists Make Mind-Blowing 4,000-Year-Old Discovery The shipwreck is around the same age as the Great Pyramid of Giza. Anadolu/Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images # 4

Archaeologists have discovered the world’s oldest shipwreck off Turkey’s coast, the BBC reports. The wreck dates back to the Early Bronze Age, around 4,400 to 4,700 years ago. Although the vessel’s wooden structure did not survive, archaeologists recovered large stone anchors and ceramic storage pots, called amphorae, which they used to date the ruin. They believe the ship was carrying goods to either Crete or the ancient city of Troy when it capsized near Turkey’s Kekova Island. “The shipwreck is a time capsule at the bottom of the sea,” expedition leader Hakan Öniz told the BBC. “We are the first humans who [have] touched these objects after 5,000 years.” A 4,200-year-old wreck off the coast of Dokos, an island in southern Greece, previously held the record for the world’s oldest shipwreck.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register