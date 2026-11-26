FROZEN IN TIME Archeologists Make Stunning Discovery in Ruins of Pompeii The items were found in a house buried by volcanic ash 2,000 years ago. KONTROLAB/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty # 2

Archeologists have uncovered a remarkable snapshot of life in Pompeii after discovering a woman’s cosmetics collection that was preserved for nearly 2,000 years. The items were found inside a cupboard in a house on Via dell’Abbondanza, buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. The collection includes tweezers, a mixing palette, a glass perfume bottle, an incense burner, and a bronze oil lamp. Nearby were a necklace featuring miniature charms, a wooden box of lead weights, and 38 bronze coins stored in a woven container. Archeologists believe the coins may have been left behind as the owner fled the catastrophic eruption that buried the Roman city in 20 feet of volcanic ash and killed thousands of people. The necklace, made from materials including bone, crystal, and glazed pottery, was identified as a type of childhood charm, traditionally worn for protection and sometimes kept as a treasured keepsake into adulthood. “Pompeii is not just a place of great works of art; it is also a place where the most ordinary objects reveal the human dimension of the past,” Gabriel Zuchtriegel, Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said.

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