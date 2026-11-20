BEGINNERS’ LUCK Archeology Students on First Excavation Make Stunning Find Students strike Roman gold on their first-ever dig. Florilegius/Florilegius/Universal Images Gro / Getty # 1

A group of first-year archeology students found a Roman treasure trove in Northumberland on their very first excavation. The would-be Indiana Joneses from Newcastle University in Northeast England said the quantity and quality of the find had surprised even experienced researchers. On her first day in the trench, Elise Zallu found a 7cm section of gold chain. Researchers fawned over it, claiming it was so well preserved that a complete version could still be worn. “I didn’t expect to find anything like that in my whole career,” Zallu said. Other students dug up a folded lead sheet bearing traces of a Latin inscription and a gilded bronze mount probably worn by a cavalryman. The team also found coins and pottery, with several fragments scratched with the name “MARTIN” or “MARTINUS.” Newcastle’s Eric Tourigny called the gold chain discovery “truly remarkable” for a first-year student.

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