‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Becomes the First Openly Queer Actress to Win an Oscar

Anita’s gonna get her kicks tonight. Ariana DeBose has just become the first openly queer woman to win an acting award for her role in West Side Story.

"Now you see the meaning behind 'I want to be in America,' because even in this weary world we live in, dreams do come true," DeBose said through tears during her speech Sunday night. "That’s really a heartening thing right now."

She told a beautiful anecdote about what the moment meant to her, and to so many others whose lives have been changed by this moment: "Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina who found her strength and life through art. Anyone who’s ever questioned your identity—ever, ever, ever—or found yourself living in the gray spaces, there is indeed, a place for us."

Though the competition was tough—she was up against Dame Judi Dench!—DeBose swept the Academy away with her high kicks and fan-favorite rendition of the role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation.

Even before her win, DeBose had already made history by becoming the first openly queer woman of color nominated for an acting Oscar.

While several LGBT-identifying performers who are now public about their sexuality have picked up trophies before, including Joel Grey, Linda Hunt, and Kevin Spacey, they weren’t out at the time of their wins.

This year, Kristen Stewart, who recently became engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, is also nominated for a Best Actress Award. If she wins, she’ll become the second queer actress to take home the statue for a lead performance. Jodie Foster has two wins thanks to The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs, though she also was not out at the time she won either award.

DeBose and Stewart's nods marked the first time in 20 years that an openly gay actor was nominated for an Oscar, since Ian McKellen’s nod for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

Before her turn as Anita, DeBose got a breakthrough role while starring in the stage production of Hamilton as “the bullet.” Yes: if you watch the Disney+ release of the Broadway show, you’ll be able to spot her in the background group of dancers. Her next big musical came with Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of The Prom, followed by a leading role in Apple TV+’s musical spoof Schmigadoon! After West Side Story, DeBose’s upcoming projects include spy thriller Argylle and upcoming Marvel film Kraven the Hunter.

This is DeBose’s first nomination at the Oscars, and her first win. While West Side Story has made its awards run, DeBose has had the most consistent winning streak, earning the Best Supporting Actress title at the BAFTAs, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, and a handful of others—making history each time.