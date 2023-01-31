CHEAT SHEET
    Arizona AG Asked to Investigate Kari Lake for Potential State Law Violation

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks at an election-night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona.

    Justin Sullivan/Getty

    Arizona’s Secretary of State Adrian Fontes asked the state attorney general to open an investigation into 2022 gubernatorial loser Kari Lake. Fontes, a Democrat, wrote a letter to state AG Kris Mayes asking for “appropriate enforcement action against Kari Lake,” according to CNN. The GOP ex-candidate posted a graphic with 16 voter signatures to her Twitter account on Jan. 23 after she alleged that 40,000 ballots didn’t match up with the state’s voter signature files—possibly violating a state law, according to Fontes, who cited the law in his letter.

