Arizona AG Asked to Investigate Kari Lake for Potential State Law Violation

Read it at CNN
Arizona’s Secretary of State Adrian Fontes asked the state attorney general to open an investigation into 2022 gubernatorial loser Kari Lake. Fontes, a Democrat, wrote a letter to state AG Kris Mayes asking for “appropriate enforcement action against Kari Lake,” according to CNN. The GOP ex-candidate posted a graphic with 16 voter signatures to her Twitter account on Jan. 23 after she alleged that 40,000 ballots didn’t match up with the state’s voter signature files—possibly violating a state law, according to Fontes, who cited the law in his letter.