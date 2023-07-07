Mother Accidentally Runs Over Her 13-Month-Old Child in Fatal Accident

Read it at AZFamily
In a tragic accident on Thursday morning, a mother in Arizona accidentally ran over her 13-month-old child as she tried to move her car. According to police, the unnamed mother had placed her child on the ground in their car seat as she tried to adjust the car in a narrow parking spot. The mother thought the child was in a safe place, but as she tried to move the car, its tire allegedly clipped the car seat, causing it to tip over and fall into the car’s path. Medics rushed the child to a hospital, but the toddler did not survive.