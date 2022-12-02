Arizona County Finally Certifies Midterm Election After Judge’s Order
LAW AND ORDER
The three-member Cochise County board of supervisors voted 2-0 to certify the midterm election late Thursday, with Republican member Tom Crosby skipping out on the meeting altogether. Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley had ordered the board to certify the results by 5 p.m. on Thursday, saying Arizona law requires that the board should’ve canvassed the vote totals on Monday. While the two GOP members were challenging whether the voting machines were legally certified for tabulating use, McGinley said the court would punish them if they did not certify. “Whatever challenge or concern that the board or its members or the public may have about the certification or licensure of the tabulating equipment is not contemplated’’ by the law, McGinley said. “This court recognizes its authority and is sure the parties recognize this court’s authority as well.”