TOMB SHADER Arlington Sentinel Gives Rowdy Hegseth Humiliating Reprimand The defense secretary’s group was called out for inappropriate behavior on Veterans Day.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his group were reprimanded during their visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The group was spotted taking photos and laughing at Arlington National Cemetery during a visit on Veterans Day before they were called out.

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Someone in the group could be heard saying, “OK, one more over here,” as they continued their photoshoot on the steps and laughed loudly despite the somber setting.

“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” an Army sentinel guarding the tomb bellowed.

Hegseth, his wife and team taking photos at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before being reprimanded on Wednesday. CSPAN

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is considered one of the most sacred military memorials in the U.S.

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It is the final resting place of an unidentified U.S. soldier from World War I and serves as a place for reflection on military service and mourning.

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Hegseth, along with his wife Jennifer, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in observance of Veterans Day.

The pair remained solemn for the ceremony, which was also attended by President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President JD Vance, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife Jennifer attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 11, 2026. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

But once the formal event concluded, the defense secretary, along with his wife and several other senior advisers, including his Chief of Staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and Deputy Assistant Tami Radabaugh, stuck around to take photos, chat, and laugh, video showed.

After being reprimanded for their behavior, the group appeared to scurry away quickly.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told the Daily Beast: “The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

During the ceremony, Trump gave a rambling speech during which he defended his war in Iran and rattled off statistics about how there were a greater number of casualties in other foreign wars the U.S. has fought.

Trump praised his defense secretary for doing a "fantastic job" during his Veterans Day address. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The president thanked veterans and military families for their service and sacrifice. He also praised Hegseth, saying he was doing a “fantastic job.”

His comment came after Republicans were able to kill an effort to impeach the defense secretary in the House on Tuesday evening after 11 Democrats didn’t vote.

The failed effort has sparked massive backlash on Capitol Hill against Democrats who didn’t show up. But Democratic leadership has vowed that it was just the beginning as they take back the House majority come January.

After departing Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, the president headed to his golf club for the remainder of Veterans Day.

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