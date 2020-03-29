Armed Maine Residents Cut Down Tree to Force Quarantine

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Knox County Sheriff

    Some Maine residents are taking this quarantine thing too far. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, several people with guns cut down a tree and dragged it into a driveway to force someone to isolate in the island community of Vinalhaven on Friday afternoon. “Deputies have learned that there is a general belief by some island residents that the Cripple Creek Residents are supposed to be quarantined because they came here from another state and could have Covid-19,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. Police said the targeted people have been in Maine for 30 days and have no symptoms.

