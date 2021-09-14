Soldiers Must Get Vaccinated by Mid-December or Face Dismissal: Pentagon
COVID COMMAND
Army guidelines published Tuesday outline the timeline that soldiers will need to abide by to comply with President Joe Biden’s mandate on COVID-19 vaccinations. All members of active-duty units will need to be vaccinated by Dec. 15, all Reserve and National Guard members by June 30, 2022. If they refuse, soldiers may be suspended or dismissed. Roughly 83 percent of all members of the military have been vaccinated against the respiratory virus, according to the Defense Department. “While soldiers who refuse the vaccine will first be counseled by their chain of command and medical providers, continued failure to comply could result in administrative or nonjudicial punishment—to include relief of duties or discharge from the service,” the guidelines read.